Stingers Take Series Finale in Back-And-Forth Win in Minot

June 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Minot, ND - The Willmar Stingers (8-3) took the final game against the Minot Hot Tots (3-9) in a back-and-forth 11-8 win.

The Stingers jumped out to an early lead in the first. Jordan Kuhnau walked, and Jameson Martin got aboard on a fielder's choice. Both were able to score safely, putting Willmar up two.

The Hot Tots answered right back with three runs of their own in the bottom of the second.

In the top of the third, Landon Franklin drove in Jordan Kuhnau to tie the game at three.

Minot retook the lead in the bottom of the third inning, plating one run.

The Stingers plated four runs in the top of the fourth. Liam Bushey drove in three with a double to cap off the inning.

Minot came back after scoring three runs in the sixth.

Liam Bushey led off the ninth with a base hit before Kobe Eikmeier pinch-ran and immediately stole second. Landon Franklin drove a sacrifice fly to center field to advance Eikmeier to third before Jackson Cliatt scored him on a sacrifice fly.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Hot Tots tied it up.

In the tenth, the Stingers plated three runs. Kuhnau drove in Joe Cardinale to get the scoring started. Bryce Ronken scored on a Matthew Pena single. Ryan Kramer, who entered as a defensive replacement for Eikmeier, doubled to score Kuhnau.

Maclane Finley went 1.2 scoreless innings in relief, striking out three.

Liam Bushey went 5-5with four RBIs.

Jordan Kuhnau went 3-5, scoring four times.

Will Eldridge went 2.0 innings, striking out three and recorded his first win of the season.

The Stingers are back in action against the Badlands Big Sticks on Friday at 7:35p.m. CST on NWL+.

