MoonDogs Take a Loss to the Rox in Game 3

June 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Mankato MoonDogs take a loss to the Rox in a tough effort, losing 7-6.

Your MoonDog starter tonight was Anthony Pardo (Illinois State University). Pardo would throw for an inning and have two strikeouts. He faced a total of 9 batters while on the mound.

The Rox got things started right away in the first, scoring 3 runs. They would keep this lead until the bottom of the seventh.

Bryan Garrett (High Point University) was the first guy out of the bullpen. Garrett would be on the bump for 3 innings of work, providing a strikeout and facing 17 batters.

Augden Hallmark (Midland CC) would take over on the mound and go the distance for the MoonDogs. Hallmark threw for 4 innings. Throughout his 4 innings of work, Hallmark would provide 3 strikeouts and face a total of 16 batters.

The Rox extended their score in the top of the fifth, 4-0 Rox.

The MoonDogs added one to get onto the scoreboard. Cooper Milford (Georgia State) would hit a single, landing him on base. Cannon Peery (Grand Canyon University) would step up to the plate and hit an RBI single, bringing home Milford.

The MoonDogs turned on the jets in the bottom of the seventh. Brandon Vlcko (Minnesota State University, Mankato) hit a triple, putting himself in scoring position. Milford would send home Vlcko on a putout. Cooper Neville (Iowa Western CC) would get walked at the plate, then come around to score due to Collin Jennings (University of Illinois). Miken Miller (Johnson County CC) would advance to first on a fielder's choice, bringing home Peery. Tony Lira (University of Arizona) would get himself an RBI tonight, bringing home Wills Maginnis (Georgia State), and then Miller would come home on a throw to first, 6-4 MoonDogs.

Will Page-Allen (Feather River CC) was the closer for the MoonDogs tonight. Page-Allen would throw an inning and have 2 strikeouts through 6 batters.

The Rox struck again, advancing their score by 3 and winning 7-6.







