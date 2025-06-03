MoonDogs Pick up First Series Sweep

June 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Mankato MoonDogs would pick up their first series sweep on the road against the Minot Hot Tots, 8-1!

Sam Stockman (University of Utah) was the starter on the mound for the MoonDogs today. Stockman would record 5 innings of work with 6 strikeouts and 18 batters faced! He would also receive our CenterPoint Energy Player of the Game award! Stockman would end his night with an ERA of 4.50.

Both teams would remain scoreless until the top of the fourth, when the MoonDogs would get onto the scoreboard first! Dylan Drake (Sac City) would score Sean Griggs (University of Alabama) on a sac fly! 1-0 MoonDogs!

The Hot Tots would respond right away by adding one to the scoreboard, 1-1.

The Hot Tots would try to advance their score in the bottom of the fifth, but the MoonDogs had a triple play (9-6-3), ending the inning!

Mark Eddie (Buena Vista University) was the first reliever out of the bullpen for the MoonDogs. Eddie would record 3 innings pitched with five strikeouts! He faced 11 batters and ended the game with a 0.00 ERA.

The MoonDogs and the Hot Tots would be tied until the top of the eighth, when the MoonDogs extended their lead by 2! Drake would hit an RBI single, sending home Griggs and Cooper Milford (Georgia State), 3-1!

The MoonDogs were not done scoring in the top of the eighth, as the top of the ninth came with 5 runs! Cooper Neville (Iowa Western CC) came in as a pinch runner and then scored on a walk. The bases were juiced, and Drew Veatch (Johnson County CC) came in to pinch hit. Veatch then hit a grand slam, clearing the bases and making the score 8-1 MoonDogs!

Will Page-Allen (Feather River CC) was our third and final arm out of the bullpen, coming in to close. Page-Allen had 1 inning of work with three strikeouts! He only faced 4 batters and ended the game with an ERA of 0.00.

The MoonDogs would end the game with a win, making it their second win in a row and first series sweep of the season! They will be back in action at ISG Field tomorrow at 6:35 pm vs. the St. Cloud Rox!







