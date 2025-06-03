Stingers Take Game One Versus Badlands 4-1

Willmar, MN - The Stingers (6-1) took game three in comeback fashion against the Badlands Big Sticks (3-4), 4-1.

The Big Sticks got on the board first in the top of the third.

The Stingers bounced back scoring three runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning. After a base hit by shortstop Kobe Eikmeier and a walk from centerfielder Bryce Ronken, third basemen Jameson Martin unloaded with a three-run home run.

The bats went quiet for the next three innings until the Stingers loaded the bases for right fielder Joey Craig. Craig drove in designated hitter Matthew Pena with a sacrifice fly to centerfield.

In the eighth, two Stingers reached safely but were unable to score.

The Big Sticks threatened in the top of the ninth, but Will Eldridge collected a strikeout and a ground out to pick up his first save of the year. Kaden Straily made his Stingers debut on the mound pitching 5.0 innings allowing just one earned run and two strikeouts.

Martin went 1-4 to extend his extra-base hit streak to three games.

Pena went 2-4, collecting a walk and scoring a run.

The Stingers will be back in action Wednesday June 4th at 6:35p.m. CST to wrap up their series against the Big Sticks

