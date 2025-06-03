Stingers Take Game One Versus Badlands 4-1
June 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
Willmar, MN - The Stingers (6-1) took game three in comeback fashion against the Badlands Big Sticks (3-4), 4-1.
The Big Sticks got on the board first in the top of the third.
The Stingers bounced back scoring three runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning. After a base hit by shortstop Kobe Eikmeier and a walk from centerfielder Bryce Ronken, third basemen Jameson Martin unloaded with a three-run home run.
The bats went quiet for the next three innings until the Stingers loaded the bases for right fielder Joey Craig. Craig drove in designated hitter Matthew Pena with a sacrifice fly to centerfield.
In the eighth, two Stingers reached safely but were unable to score.
The Big Sticks threatened in the top of the ninth, but Will Eldridge collected a strikeout and a ground out to pick up his first save of the year. Kaden Straily made his Stingers debut on the mound pitching 5.0 innings allowing just one earned run and two strikeouts.
Martin went 1-4 to extend his extra-base hit streak to three games.
Pena went 2-4, collecting a walk and scoring a run.
The Stingers will be back in action Wednesday June 4 th at 6:35p.m. CST to wrap up their series against the Big SticksVisit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
About the Willmar Stingers: The Willmar Stingers are a member of the Northwoods League, the premier summer collegiate baseball league in North America. The Stingers provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment while showcasing the top college baseball talent from across the country.
For more information about the Willmar Stingers, visit willmarstingers.com or contact the front office (320)222-2010 or info@willmarstingers.com.
Northwoods League Stories from June 3, 2025
- Larks Bats Sputter in 3-1 Loss to Hot Tots - Bismarck Larks
- Stingers Take Game One Versus Badlands 4-1 - Willmar Stingers
- Spitters Outlast Fish in Offensive Shootout - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Woodchucks Fall Late to Royal Oak - Wausau Woodchucks
- Rox Fall Short 5-3, Return Home Wednesday - St. Cloud Rox
- Nightmare First Inning Dooms Rivets in Rain-Shortened Blowout Loss to Growlers - Rockford Rivets
- Richmond Baseball Launches New Website and Name the Team Contest - Richmond
- A Lack of Fundamentals: A Look into the Chinooks' Early-Season Struggles - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Honkers Late Comeback Falls Short as Waterloo Wins Fifth Game in a Row - Rochester Honkers
- Jameson Martin Slugs his Way to the Papa Murphy's Player of the Week - Willmar Stingers
- Rockers Close Homestand with Series Opener against Mallards - Green Bay Rockers
- Pitching Woes, Defensive Struggles Continue for Chinooks in 16-9 Home Defeat - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Larks Fall 2-1 to Rox in Pitcher's Duel - Bismarck Larks
- Rox Win Defensive Battle 2-1 over Bismarck - St. Cloud Rox
- MoonDogs Pick up First Series Sweep - Mankato MoonDogs
- Express Take Rain-Shortened Game 6-4 over Big Sticks - Eau Claire Express
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.