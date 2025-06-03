A Lack of Fundamentals: A Look into the Chinooks' Early-Season Struggles

June 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

MEQUON, Wis. - It's no secret that the Lakeshore Chinooks have struggled early this season.

The Chinooks' current 1-7 record ties the 2022 club for the worst eight-game start in the organization's history. To add insult to injury, the Chinooks have committed the most errors (18) and walked the second most batters (68) in the Great Lakes Division.

The common theme as to why the Chinooks are in last place and on pace for their worst record in team history is a lack of fundamentals.

"When you can't make a little league throw, that's bad baseball," Chinooks' manager Mikel Moreno said after a plethora of costly defensive miscues in Lakeshore's 16-9 loss to Wisconsin Rapids on June 2.

In that loss on June 2, the Chinooks' failure to hold runners on base - allowed 12 stolen bases - and to throw strikes - walked 13 batters - stood out; both things Moreno said are among the most basic concepts for collegiate baseball players.

Moreno said the team will work on these fundamentals, but emphasized he shouldn't need to teach such novel concepts to college players.

"It's kinda late in the game when we get players who don't know how to hold runners and don't know how to throw strikes," Moreno said.

Moreno said, "They don't work on throwing strikes, and they don't work on holding runners."

At the Northwoods League level, the inability to hold runners or throw strikes will undoubtedly lead to a lot of losing, something Lakeshore has done plenty of.

This prolonged stretch of "bad baseball" has - unsurprisingly - affected team morale, something Moreno said the struggles with fundamentals have caused.

"If I'm having to stand out there for 30-minute innings because the pitcher can't get it over the plate or can't hold runners, I'd be pretty frustrated," Moreno said.

Moreno said it's not fair to the team if pitchers fail to do their job because it takes so many working parts to win a baseball game.

Parts such as an offense that has averaged six runs per game. Compare that to the pitching staff that has allowed around 10 runs a game, and it's no wonder Moreno thinks his pitchers have failed the team.

"Scoring nine runs should be enough," Moreno said after the loss on June 2.

So, where do the Chinooks go from here?

The team is in last place in the Great Lakes West with no clear solution to their struggles.

Moreno said he feels no sense of urgency, a sentiment that must change if the team is to crawl out of this early-season hole. He believes that a more urgent approach to the game could help the team overcome its current struggles.

In the sport of baseball, there are bound to be ebbs and flows, which is why players must take each game with a grain of salt. With 64 games remaining, the Chinooks have plenty of time to get their season back on track.

However, tightening up the defense and cleaning up the strike zone are two must-haves if Lakeshore wants to contend for a playoff spot.

The good news is that with only three truly scheduled off days - excluding all-star week - the Chinooks have plenty of opportunities to correct their past mistakes.

Lakeshore has the talent to succeed, but can the players reach their potential? That has yet to be seen at Moonlight Graham Field.

