Rox Win Defensive Battle 2-1 over Bismarck

June 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

BISMARCK, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (5-1) were victorious on the road, defeating the Bismarck Larks (3-5) 2-1 on Monday.

Another impressive start on the mound from JP Robertson (University of Mississippi) left the Larks scoreless under his watch, racking up eight strikeouts in 4.1 innings pitched. Carter Mick (University of Nebraska-Omaha) backed him up immediately after in relief, locking it down on the bump for 3.2 innings as he surrendered just one hit against 12 batters faced. Mick not only recorded outs but also strikeouts, totaling six on the night.

The Rox offense started to find itself once the Larks went to the bullpen in the seventh inning, as St. Cloud found a pair of hits in the frame. By the ninth, the Rox solved the puzzle. Tyler Bishop (University of Nebraska-Omaha) brought in two runs on a laser off the bat into left field, scoring Carter Jorissen (Cal State Bakersfield) & Tanner Recchio (University of St. Thomas) to take the lead 2-0.

Pitcher Collier Barham closed the game out for St. Cloud, earning the save and keeping the Rox in front 2-1 on the final play.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Carter Mick.

The Rox travel to Mankato on Tuesday, June 3, to face the MoonDogs at 6:35 PM. The Rox will return to Joe Faber Field to play the MoonDogs again on Wednesday, June 4, at 6:35 PM for Mental Health Awareness Night, presented by Newport Healthcare.

