Spitters Outlast Fish in Offensive Shootout

June 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Kenosha, WI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win game one against the Kenosha Kingfish, 12-7.

After falling short of sweeping the Growlers, the Pit Spitters were on a mission in game one against the Kingfish. With a storm heading towards Kenosha, the wind was blowing to straight away center field. In the top of the first it benefitted the Pit Spitters, as Cade Collins hit a three-run home run to give them an early 3-0. After a couple of shutdown innings by Caleb Kidd the Kingfish found an answer to the slow pitching lefty. With two outs in the bottom of the third inning, Tristan Ellis singled down the third base line and Dayton Murphy followed with a walk. Jadan Boyce doubled to left field scoring Ellis to make it 3-1. Kyle Alivo unloaded the bases with a three-run home run to give the Kingfish a 4-3 lead.

Brandon Sanchez led off the top of the fourth inning with a solo blast to tie the game up at 4-4. The party was just getting started for the Pit Spitters offense as Adam Broski walked and Jake McNamara doubled to put two runners in scoring position. Broski scored on a wild pitch to give the Pit Spitters back the lead at 5-4. Payton Bookwalter hit a sacrifice fly to score McNamara adding to their lead 6-4. Brett Rozman singled to score another run and then he himself scored on a fielding error committed by Aidan Thaxton to make it 8-4. The Pit Spitters added another run in the top of the fifth inning on a wild pitch to push their lead to 9-4.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the pitching staff struggled to secure the final out as with runners on the corners J.J. Dutton singled driving in a run to making it 9-5. Collins singled to center field scoring Rozman to keep the offense hot to push their lead to 10-5. The bottom of the sixth inning the Kingfish were on a mission as they led off the inning with a double and drew a walk. Murphy drove in the first run on a single to cut the Pit Spitters lead to 10-6. Then, Alivo continued his hot night with a sacrifice flyout to score another run to make it 10-7.

The Pit Spitters added on another run in the top of the seventh inning with an RBI single by Payton Bookwalter to extend their lead to 11-7. Finally, to cap off the scoring, Ben Green stole home to cap off the offensive shootout, making it 12-7.

The Pit Spitters conclude their road trip tomorrow night as they play game two against the Kingfish with first pitch at 6:35PM CT.







Northwoods League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.