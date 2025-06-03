Jameson Martin Slugs his Way to the Papa Murphy's Player of the Week

June 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar, MN - Jameson Martin had a fantastic week at the plate, leading the Northwoods League with a .500 batting average and 3 home runs! Thanks to his hot bat, the Stingers have started the season with a 5-1 Record.

The Stingers will begin their series against the Big Sticks tonight, June 3rd at 6:35pm CST on NWL+

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







