Jameson Martin Slugs his Way to the Papa Murphy's Player of the Week
June 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
Willmar, MN - Jameson Martin had a fantastic week at the plate, leading the Northwoods League with a .500 batting average and 3 home runs! Thanks to his hot bat, the Stingers have started the season with a 5-1 Record.
Scan the QR code and use the codes on the graphic for discounts at Papa Murphy's website!
The Stingers will begin their series against the Big Sticks tonight, June 3rd at 6:35pm CST on NWL+
Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
