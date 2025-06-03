Honkers Late Comeback Falls Short as Waterloo Wins Fifth Game in a Row

June 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







WATERLOO, Iowa - After trailing for most of the night, the Honkers finally tied the game in the eighth inning, but a Marcus Heusohn two-out single brought across what would be the winning run for Waterloo as they held on to win 6-5.

Ian Regal got the nod for Rochester, pitching five strong innings allowing only three earned runs. The Honkers could not capitalize as their only run came in the third courtesy a Joel Roberts double

Rochester entered the eighth inning trailing by two runs. Joel Roberts continued his strong day, stealing 180 feet to set up an Angel Cortez sacrifice hit. Kennedy Hara would bring across the tying run, beating out a throw at first for an infield single.

The tie game would not last long as the aforementioned Marcus Heusohn singled to left, bringing across the winning run. Rochester could not rally in the ninth as Nakni Anna earned the save, finishing off a 6-5 win for Waterloo.







