Late Two-Run Shot Lifts Bucks over Honkers
June 4, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
ROCHESTER, Minn - Bucks' catcher Mack Brosseau was the hero on Tuesday as his late home run gave Waterloo a 7-5 win.
The Honkers were valiant as they fought back from a 5-1 deficit to tie the game in the sixth inning. It was Keegan Landis's two-RBI double that brought the Honkers back to even terms.
Standout pitching from Harrison Cordeiro was crucial as he strung together four crucial innings. Despite the furious rally in the fifth and sixth innings, Rochester could not carry the momentum as they failed to score in the final three innings.
Indubitably, the six-stranded runners in scoring position loomed large tonight as the Honkers dropped their fourth in a row.
The Bucks return home to face Thunder Bay on Thursday, while the Honkers take on Eau Claire on Thursday at 6:35 PM at Mayo Field.
