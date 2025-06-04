Rockers Travel to Madison for Game 2 of Home-And-Home Series

MADISON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (5-4) will travel to the state capital to face off with the Madison Mallards (5-2) with a chance to get back into a tie for first place in the Great Lakes West. First pitch is slated for 6:05pm at Warner Park.

Green Bay lost a heartbreaker in extra innings last night by a score of 10-8 in ten innings. The Rockers led 4-1 heading into a rain delay in the bottom of the second inning and extended their lead to 5-1 on a solo home run by David Ballenilla in the third. In the sixth, Madison poured it on with a six-spot to jump out to a 7-5 lead. The Rockers came back with two runs in the sixth to tie the game and had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the ninth. However, Jordy Lopez nailed Ballenilla out at the plate from center field on an attempt to score on a sacrifice fly. The Mallards scored three runs in the top of the tenth and Green Bay could not close the gap.

Braden Gebhardt will grab the start for Green Bay. Gebhardt, out of Youngstown State, pitched four scoreless innings in his first start against Rockford last Friday.

The Rockers will begin a series with Fond du Lac tomorrow at Herr-Baker Field, before returning home to Capital Credit Union Park on Friday night. First pitch for Friday's game is set for 6:35pm.

