Rockers Look to Get Back on Track at Fond du Lac

June 5, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (5-5) will make the trip down I-41 to Herr-Baker Field to take on the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (4-5) in game one of a home-and-home series tonight at 6:35pm.

Green Bay fell to .500 last night after taking a loss in Madison against the Mallards by a score of 5-2. Koshiro Ohno worked three scoreless innings in relief and kept his season earned run average to 0.00. Tomas Lopez made his Rockers debut and allowed just one run over two innings to keep Green Bay in the ballgame. The Rockers had the bases loaded in the eighth trailing by two, but left the runners stranded and could not bounce back in the ninth.

Heitaro Hayashi (0-0, 7.20 ERA) will get the start for Green Bay tonight, his second of the season. He allowed four runs in the first inning in his first start against Wausau, but finished the next four innings without allowing a run, keeping the game tied. The Rockers went on to win the game 6-4 over the Woodchucks.

T he Rockers will continue their series with the Dock Spiders on Friday back at Capital Credit Union Park, with first pitch set for 6:35pm. Gates will open at 5:30 and Until Dawn Trio will be performing pregame. Friday also marks Educators Appreciation Night. More information can be found here.

