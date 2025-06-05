Stingers Drop Series Finale 10-8 Versus Badlands

June 5, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar, MN - The Stingers (6-2) dropped the series finale in a back-and-forth loss against the Badlands Big Sticks (4-4), 10-8.

The Stingers scored two in the bottom of the first thanks to first basemen Matthew Pena's two RBI double.

The Big Sticks scored one in the third before the Stingers matched them with one run of their own in bottom of the third. Right fielder Joey Craig collected his first hit of the season driving in Pena.

The Big Sticks plated four in the top of the fifth to take their first lead of the series.

The Stingers added two runs on a Pena double.

The Badlands offense plated two in back-to-back innings.

In the bottom of the seventh Pena went deep again with a solo home run.

The Big Sticks added one in the ninth.

The Stingers started a ninth inning rally plating two on Pena's second double of the night. The Big Sticks stranded one.

Matthew Pena went 3-4 with a home run, two doubles while driving in three.

Aiden Hansen went 4.2 innings striking out four.

Joey Craig went 2-5 with three RBIs of his own while leaving the yard for the first time this season.

The Stingers will be back in action with a double header on Thursday June 5th against the Minot Hot Tots. First pitch is set for 5:05p.m. CST with the game being streamed on NWL+.

The Stingers will be back in action with a double header on Thursday June 5th against the Minot Hot Tots. First pitch is set for 5:05p.m. CST with the game being streamed on NWL+.







