Tonight's Game against Thunder Bay Postponed
June 2, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
Willmar, MN - Tonight's Willmar Stingers game versus the Thunder Bay Border Cats has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions at Bill Taunton Stadium. Heavy rains throughout the evening has left standing water throughout the outfield grass. The Northwoods League has determined that the playing surface is unplayable. Fans with tickets to tonight's game can exchange them in the Stingers Ticket Office for any regular season home game during the rest of the 2025 season based on ticket availability.
Tonight's game will be rescheduled for Thursday, July 24th at Port Arthur Stadium. The rescheduled game against the Border Cats will begin at 5:05 p.m. and the regular scheduled game will be played 30 minutes following the first game as a part of a double-header. Both games will be seven-inning games.
For any questions regarding tickets, please contact the Stingers office at 320-222-2010.
Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
