Woodchucks Take Down Dock Spiders, Win Third Straight

June 2, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

FOND du LAC, WI- Wausau made it four wins in its last five games as they took down the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, 10-1. The Woodchucks scored in seven of their nine innings on offense, while only allowing one run, which came in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Tyson Potts (Wayland Baptist) delivered the best start of Wausau's season on the mound. He pitched seven scoreless innings, struck out 12 batters, and allowed only three hits. Potts now has 16 strikeouts in his two starts this season, which currently ranks second among all pitchers in the Northwoods League.

In relief, Garret Landry (Stephen F. Austin) pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning in his third appearance of the season. Trevor Busyn (Central Michigan) pitched a strong ninth inning to finish off the win, striking out two batters. In total, the Wausau pitching staff finished with 15 strikeouts, a single game high for the Woodchucks in 2025.

Once again, Wausau set the tone early, as the Woodchucks scored their opening run in the first inning on a Dylan Schlotterback (Paris JC/Kansas) RBI single.

Jake Weatherspoon (Indian River State College/Virginia) and Zach Knowlton (Central Michigan) tagged on RBIs in the second inning. In the third, the Woodchucks got two more, with Schlotterback scoring on a wild pitch, and Josh McClintock (Dodge City CC/Western Illinois) bringing the other run in on a RBI ground ball single up the middle.

Wausau then made it a 6-0 score when Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M-CC) recorded an RBI on a groundout. Smith-Johnson would extend his hit streak to eight games with a base hit later in the game.

The Woodchucks added on four more runs in the late innings of the game, starting in the seventh, when Jake Weatherspoon got his second RBI of the game with a base hit into left-center. Ryan Pruitt (South Florida) earned an RBI with a groundout in the eighth.

Then, in the ninth, Anthony Quigley (South Florida) hit his second home run in as many days to make it a 9-0 score. Zach Knowlton got his second RBI of the game to finish off the great hitting day for the Woodchucks.

The 10-run performance meant Wausau has now scored double digit runs in three games this season. They also put up a total of 30 runs in the two-game sweep against the Dock Spiders.

Wausau now has won three straight games and sit at 5-3 on the year. They are second place in the Great Lakes West standings, a half-game behind the Madison Mallards. Wausau will play four straight games against the Mallards beginning Thursday.

Before that, Wausau will face a team from the Great lakes East, the Royal Oak Leprechauns, for the first time ever. The first matchup between the two sides will be tomorrow, at 6:05 p.m., at Athletic Park, the first of four straight home games. Fans can purchase tickets to every single game at Athletic Park this summer by visiting woodchucks.com.







