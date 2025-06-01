Wausau Sweeps Away Dock Spiders To Secure Back-To-Back Wins For First Time This Season

WAUSAU, WI - In the first six games of the 2025 season, the Wausau Woodchucks scored a total of 38 runs. In the seventh game of the season, they scored more than half of that total.

The Woodchucks became the second team in the Northwoods League this season to score 20 runs in a single game, blowing out the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 20-2. It was the third time the Woodchucks scored 20 runs in a game in the Corey Thompson era. Wausau used 6 runs in the fifth inning, and a 10-run bottom of the eighth to put on the rout.

At first, the game was tight. Wausau scored two runs in the first inning, one of them on an RBI base hit by Anthony Quigley (South Florida). Fond du Lac responded with two unearned runs, one in the second and one in the third, to tie the game.

The score remained at 2-2 until the fifth, when Wausau broke the game open. RBI doubles by Easton Bryant (BYU) and Charlie Longmeier (Evansville) gave Wausau a 5-3 lead, and Longmeier would score on a wild pitch to extend the lead. Then, Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M-CC) hit a towering, three run home run to make it 8-2 Woodchucks. It was Smith-Johnson's first home run of the season, and his second in his two seasons with Wausau.

He wasn't the only player to hit a home run, as Anthony Quigley would get his first Northwoods League home run too, a no-doubter into left field in the sixth inning to put Wausau up, 10-2. Quigley reached base all six times today, had 3 RBIs, and took four walks, mixing his patient hitting with some power.

Wausau was far from done, as the Woodchucks poured it on in the eighth with 10 runs, their highest scoring frame of the season. Seven Woodchucks hit twice in the inning, and eight different players scored. The Woodchucks used great discipline in the inning, taking four walks and a hit by pitch. RBIs in the inning came from Dylan Schlotterback (Paris JC/Kansas) with two, Charlie Longmeier with two, Christian Smith-Johnson with one, John Beverley (Georgia State) with one, Javi Izaguirre (Embry-Riddle University-AZ) with one, and Brayden Mazzacano (Illinois) with one. In the end, the Woodchucks scored all 10 runs on just seven hits, closing out their offensive showcase in style.

It wasn't just the bats that did the job today, but the pitching was also stellar. Sam Nitzke (Angelina College) picked up the win after allowing just two unearned runs in six innings on the mound. The former Wausau native had the longest start of any Woodchuck this season.

Kade Douglas (CSU-Pueblo) pitched a clean 1.1 innings in relief, while Mason Morello (New York University) retired the Dock Spiders in order in the eighth in his first appearance of the season. Jake Crews (Georgia State) finished the win off in the ninth. Wausau as a staff only allowed one hit on the day and retired 21 of the final 23 Fond du Lac hitters.

The Woodchucks dominant win means they are over .500 for the first time since their Opening Day win, as their current record is now 4-3. They'll look to sweep the two-game set when they travel to face Fond du Lac on the road tomorrow. The first pitch against the Dock Spiders will be at 6:35 p.m.

After that, Wausau will start another mini-homestand, playing four straight games at Athletic Park starting Tuesday, June 2, against Royal Oak at 6:05 p.m. Fans can buy tickets to all the games at Athletic Park this summer by going to woodchucks.com.







