Pit Spitters Offense Unleashes on Growlers Pitching in 11-4 Win

June 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Traverse City Pit Spitters score 11 runs on 18 hits, as they defeat the Kalamazoo Growlers 11-4.

The Growlers and Pit Spitters were scoreless in the first two innings, before Traverse City would get to Evan Holewinski scoring four runs on five hits in the third, continuing to move the line. Kalamazoo would half the deficit in the bottom half of the inning, after Noah Coy and Case Sullivan both reached to open the inning. However, the Pit Spitters offense would respond in the fourth, with another four spot, as five of the first six batters reached. Traverse City would add one more run in the fifth, off Gage Vota via a Grady Mee single, before both offense would be quieted. The score would sit at 9-2, in favor of the Pit Spitters.

In the top of the eighth, Traverse City would capitalize on a fielding error placing Isaac Sturgess on second to lead the inning off. Back-to-back singles and a sacrifice fly would score two runs, giving the Pit Spitters a two-run lead. Kalamazoo would respond in the bottom of the inning off a Cole Garner two-RBI double scoring Matt Thompson and Jayce Lee. The Growlers would strand Garner in scoring position. Brett Rozman would lead off the ninth inning with a single, followed by a Grady Mee strikeout. Before Tyler Papenbrock threw his pitch, Rozman took off as Isaac Sturgess would loft a ball into shallow left field. In his hurry to get back to second, Rozman would fail to retouch second base, resulting in an inning ending double play. Case Sullivan would lead off the ninth inning with a single, before a Micah Rienstra-Kiracofe lineout to first would result in a double play. Trevor Johnson would end the game with a ground out to second.

The Growlers offense left nine runners on-base, while the pitching staff allowed 18 hits. The Growlers and Pit Spitters will play the series finale Monday, as the Growlers host their third and final education day, with first pitch scheduled for 10:05 a.m. Kalamazoo is expected to start Jack Crittendon. The game will be available on Northwoods League +.







