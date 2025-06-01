Loggers Shut out Duluth, Win 6-0
June 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
La Crosse Loggers News Release
Duluth, Minn. - Two Loggers pitchers combined to shutout the host Duluth Huskies on Sunday evening when La Crosse topped Duluth 6-0 in their first visit to Wade Stadium for the young 2025 season.
The Lumbermen wasted no time going to work in this one as Ryan Costello (LSU) doubled on the second pitch of the game and later came in to score on a Savion Flowers (Kansas) RBI single to put La Crosse up 1-0 in the first.
Loggers starter Luke Elward (Golden West CC) then set the tone for the night by tossing a scoreless first, striking out two.
La Crosse would add two more runs in the fifth when following another hit from Costello and Flowers, Eli Small (Kentucky) would lift a deep fly ball to left centerfield that was misplayed by the Huskies defense allowing the two runs to cross the plate putting the visitors up 3-0 through five innings.
Elward would exit after five shutout innings, limiting Duluth to just two hits while walking one and striking out three before turning the ball over to Caden Richardson (Weatherford CC).
The Loggers would continue to add tallies in the seventh. After a pair of free passes were issued to start the frame to Flowers and Zach Wadas (Central Arizona), Logger catcher Kanon Sundgren (Nebraska) would double to left field to score them both building the lead to 5-0.
One inning later, the Logger offense would tack on more. Ethan Edinger (Louisville) would single to start the inning and later steal second before Flowers would deliver his fourth hit of the night to drive in Edinger and put La Crosse up 6-0.
Richardson would go on to complete the shoutout for the Loggers staff, tossing four innings of shutout relief to earn the save.
La Crosse would total ten hits on the night with four of those hits coming from Flowers and three off the bat of Costello. With the win the Loggers improved to 5-2.
The same two teams will meet again tomorrow morning in the finale of this two-game set in Duluth, first pitch is set for 11:35 a.m.
Northwoods League Stories from June 1, 2025
- Larks Pitching Dominant in 8-3 Victory over Rox - Bismarck Larks
- MoonDogs Take First Game of Hot Tot Series - Mankato MoonDogs
- Waterloo Rides a Strong Seventh Inning to a 15-5 Win over the Honkers. - Rochester Honkers
- Loggers Shut out Duluth, Win 6-0 - La Crosse Loggers
- Stingers Take Home Opener in a 13-4 Win - Willmar Stingers
- Duluth Huskies Get Shut out for First Time this Season, Lose 6-0 to the la Crosse Loggers - Duluth Huskies
- Rox Win Streak Ends at Six to Start the Season - St. Cloud Rox
- Busson Breaks RBI Record, Express Dismantle Big Sticks 15-7 - Eau Claire Express
- Chinooks Win First Game in Heroic Fashion - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rivets' Offense Held Quiet vs Kingfish to Finish off Road Trip - Rockford Rivets
- Pit Spitters Offense Unleashes on Growlers Pitching in 11-4 Win - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Offense Powers Spitters to Three Straight - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Wausau Sweeps Away Dock Spiders To Secure Back-To-Back Wins For First Time This Season - Wausau Woodchucks
- Dock Spiders Fall to Woodchucks in Wausau - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rockers Begin Homestand against Battle Creek - Green Bay Rockers
- Rivets' Series Opener at Wisconsin Rapids Postponed, Will Play Doubleheader Saturday - Rockford Rivets
- Jadan Boyce's 6-6 Game Helps Kenosha Overcome an 8-Run Deficit - Kenosha Kingfish
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.