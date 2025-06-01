Loggers Shut out Duluth, Win 6-0

June 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







Duluth, Minn. - Two Loggers pitchers combined to shutout the host Duluth Huskies on Sunday evening when La Crosse topped Duluth 6-0 in their first visit to Wade Stadium for the young 2025 season.

The Lumbermen wasted no time going to work in this one as Ryan Costello (LSU) doubled on the second pitch of the game and later came in to score on a Savion Flowers (Kansas) RBI single to put La Crosse up 1-0 in the first.

Loggers starter Luke Elward (Golden West CC) then set the tone for the night by tossing a scoreless first, striking out two.

La Crosse would add two more runs in the fifth when following another hit from Costello and Flowers, Eli Small (Kentucky) would lift a deep fly ball to left centerfield that was misplayed by the Huskies defense allowing the two runs to cross the plate putting the visitors up 3-0 through five innings.

Elward would exit after five shutout innings, limiting Duluth to just two hits while walking one and striking out three before turning the ball over to Caden Richardson (Weatherford CC).

The Loggers would continue to add tallies in the seventh. After a pair of free passes were issued to start the frame to Flowers and Zach Wadas (Central Arizona), Logger catcher Kanon Sundgren (Nebraska) would double to left field to score them both building the lead to 5-0.

One inning later, the Logger offense would tack on more. Ethan Edinger (Louisville) would single to start the inning and later steal second before Flowers would deliver his fourth hit of the night to drive in Edinger and put La Crosse up 6-0.

Richardson would go on to complete the shoutout for the Loggers staff, tossing four innings of shutout relief to earn the save.

La Crosse would total ten hits on the night with four of those hits coming from Flowers and three off the bat of Costello. With the win the Loggers improved to 5-2.

The same two teams will meet again tomorrow morning in the finale of this two-game set in Duluth, first pitch is set for 11:35 a.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.