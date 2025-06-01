Rox Win Streak Ends at Six to Start the Season
June 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
BISMARCK, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (6-1) lost their first game of the season 8-3 on Sunday but get the chance to seek revenge against the Bismarck Larks (3-4) on Monday.
Despite the loss, the Rox have had a phenomenal start to the season and sit alone atop the Great Plains West after a 6-0 start to the season. St. Cloud will take the field again on Monday against the Larks, but some bright spots still showed in Sunday's contest.
Jaron Bleeker (University of Iowa) had an efficient outing in relief on the mound, racking up three strikeouts in just 1.1 innings pitched.
The Rox showed some life in the ninth inning on offense, scoring three runs in the final frame. Austin Haley (Kansas State) led off the inning with a double, and Ethan Gibson (Virginia Tech) later answered with a triple to keep his bat hot after an incredible Rox debut on Saturday.
Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Jaron Bleeker.
The Rox will play the Larks again on Monday, June 2, at 6:35 PM for the second game of the series. The next Rox home game at Joe Faber Field will be on Wednesday, June 4, at 6:35 PM for Mental Health Awareness Night, presented by Newport Healthcare. Bidding is now open for a Special Mental Health Awareness Auction that includes special game-worn jerseys of your favorite Rox players promoting Mental Health Awareness. More on the auction and bidding can be found here. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.
The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.
Images from this story
|
St. Cloud Rox second baseman Grant Sommers and hitting coach Logan Lawrence
