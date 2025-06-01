Offense Powers Spitters to Three Straight

Offense Powers Spitters to Three Straight







Kalamazoo, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters take game one on the road against the Kalamazoo Growlers, 11-4.

Following their explosive shutout victory against the Growlers a night ago, the Pit Spitters bats picked right back up where they left off. Ben Green and Grady Mee singled to start the top of the third inning. Isaac Sturgess followed up by getting hit by a pitch to load the bases for Jake McNamara. On the third pitch of his at-bat McNamara singled to right field scoring Green to give the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead. Keeping it going, Cade Collins legged out an infield single to score Mee extending the lead to 2-0. In his second at-bat as a Pit Spitter, Payton Bookwalter singled to center allowing Sturgess and McNamara to score capping off a four run third inning. Messy play by the Pit Spitters allowed the Growlers to get two runs back in the bottom half of the inning making it 4-2.

Doing what the Pit Spitters do best, Green and Brett Rozman led off the top of the fourth inning with back-to-back singles. Following the trend of the singles, Mee hit another single himself, scoring green pushing the Pit Spitters lead to 5-2. Sturgess made the first out of the inning but was productive with it as he flew out to centerfield, deep enough for Rozman to tag up and score to give them a 6-2 lead. Growlers starting pitcher Evan Holewinski caused an error allowing Mee to take off to the plate to make it 7-2. Cade Collins got in on the hit parade with a double to right field driving in McNamara to push the Pit Spitters lead to 8-2.

The Pit Spitters added one more in the top of the fifth inning on Mee's fourth hit of the afternoon that drove in Easton Johnson to extend their lead to 9-2. For good measure, the Pit Spitters added a pair of runs in the top of the eighth inning, one on a wild pitch thrown by Graham Kollen and another on a sacrifice flyout hit by Bookwalter. In the bottom half of the inning, the Growlers did their best to scratch their way back into the game but the best they could do was a double to left field by Cole Garner that plated two runs to give the game its final score of 11-4.

It was another day of valiant pitching for the Pit Spitters as Kellen Roberts picked up his first win on the season after giving up two runs on three hits, walking three and striking out one. Trevor Landen dazzled in relief as he threw three and a third innings of scoreless ball giving up two walks and striking out one.

The Pit Spitters will conclude their time in Kalamazoo as they try to win four straight against the Growlers with first pitch at 10:05AM.







