Dock Spiders Fall to Woodchucks in Wausau
June 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
WAUSAU, WI - Dock Spiders fell on the road to the Wausau Woodchucks after a two home run performance from the Wausau batting order.
Dock Spiders went into Wausau after back-to-back wins against the Lakeshore Chinooks but lost to Wausau after being held to only one hit off the bat of Miles Vandenheuvel. Fond du Lac only appeared on the basepath seven times as the offense struggled against the Woodchucks starter Sam Nitzke who in six innings only gave up one hit with two strikeouts.
The pair of runs for Fond du Lac came from a sac-fly from Patrick Graham and Collin Senkpeil scoring from a 6-4 fielder's choice. Initially not too much separated the Dock Spiders and the Woodchucks as they sat tied at 2-2 entering the bottom of the fifth inning. However, Wausau went on to score 18 unanswered runs and cruised to defeat Fond du Lac 20-2.
One of the biggest struggles for the Dock Spiders was limiting the free passes given up to Wausau batters and stopping the Woodchucks sluggers. Woodchucks reached base by either a walk or a hit-by-pitch 15 times throughout the contest.
Dock Spiders gave up the most runs in a single game in the 2025 season and as Anthony Quigley and Christian Smith-Johnson each notched a homer for the Woodchucks.
On the mound for Fond du Lac, Mason Weckler got the start and threw four innings only letting up two hits. Leading the way in the strikeout column for the Dock Spiders was Gunner Gilmore who debuted with a scoreless inning of work and two punchouts.
Fond du Lac and Wausau will meet again this time at Herr-Baker Field tomorrow night at 6:35 pm CT. Monday also falls on a WFRV-TV Channel Five ticket special promotion and a Miller Monday presented by the Miller Brewing Company. Tickets to the game will be sold for as little as $5 with each Miller product purchased, fans will earn entry in drawings for premium tickets to Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, and Dock Spiders games.
Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders second baseman Patrick Graham
