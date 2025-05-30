Dock Spiders Best Chinooks After Hailstorm Halted Play
May 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
MEQUON, WI - Dock Spiders win their first road game of the season after defeating the Lakeshore Chinooks 5-2 thanks in part to 10 hits with three doubles.
Despite failing to score in the opening frame for the first time this season, the Dock Spiders held strong as the two defenses squared off on the diamond. After three-and-a-half innings of scoreless baseball the Chinooks struck first with two runs in the bottom of fourth, however, the Dock Spiders were quick to respond, scoring three runs in the following inning.
Leading the scoring effort in the top of the fifth was Patrick Graham who made his first start as a Dock Spider in style going 3-for-4 with two RBI. Fond du Lac first baseman Jarren Sanderson would later add to the scoring barrage by driving home Graham after a laced double to left field. Sanderson would also have a stellar night going 3-for-4 with two doubles.
Immediately following the rally from Fond du Lac, play would halt due to heavy rainfall and hail. The stoppage lasted a little over 45 minutes as everyone weathered the storm until the all-clear signal was given.
After returning to play, Fond du Lac would build upon its lead with a two run top of the seventh courtesy of a Sanderson double. The Dock Spiders would cruise the rest of the way, closing out the 5-2 win in Lakeshore.
The pitching rotation for the Dock Spiders had a solid performance as well, starting pitcher Austin Kutz was awarded the win after totaling five innings of service with three strikeouts to only two allowed runs. The relievers, Dylan Immel and Zak White, would close out after the delay, only giving up one hit combined and holding the Chinooks scoreless.
The Dock Spiders now sit at 2-2 as they look to reach above.500 in winning percentage for the first time this season. The next home game for the Dock Spiders will be on Saturday, May 31 at 4:05pm against the Lakeshore Chinooks which falls on one of the Souvenir Seven Giveaway days where fans who show up early will receive a Dock Spiders Bucket Hat presented by Horicon Bank.
Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
