Collins Launches Pit Spitters into Win Column

May 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win their first game of the 2025 season against the Kalamazoo Growlers, 3-2.

At their home opener, the Pit Spitters were hoping some home cooking would guide them to victory. The offense was pesky right from the start as in the bottom of the third inning Grady Mee singled. Following Mee's stolen base, Isaac Sturgess came through with a base hit to right field scoring Mee to give the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead.

Errors came back to bite the Pit Spitters as in the top of the fourth inning as centerfielder Ben Green dropped a fly ball, allowing Mike Sprockett to reach second. Avery Theilman kept applying the pressure as he followed up with a single to left field to put runners on the corners. Colton Roquemore committed the Pit Spitters second error of the inning by mishandling a groundball that allowed Sprockett to score to tie the game at 1-1.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Brandon Sanchez reached base on an error committed by second baseman Matthew Thompson. With two outs in the inning, Cade Collins ripped a home run over the right field wall giving the Pit Spitters a 3-1 lead.

The Growlers weren't going away without a fight- in the eighth inning they hit back-to-back singles to get the offense started. Sprockett came through again with the third straight single to cut into the Pit Spitters lead making it 3-2. Mason Hill dug deep with the tying and go-ahead runs on base and struckout the next two batters to get out of the inning.

Grant Garman made kicked off his second season as a Pit Spitters with six innings of one run ball giving up four hits while walking a pair and striking out four. Mitchell Grannan secured his first save of the season by forcing a groundout to end the game.

