MoonDogs Drop the Series to Big Sticks

May 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Mankato MoonDogs would drop the series against the Badlands Big Sticks, 7-5.

The starter on the mound for the MoonDogs was Sam Stockman (University of Utah), who would record one strikeout and 6 batters faced.

The Badlands Big Sticks would start their bats right away as they scored 2 in the top of the first before Mankato got hit with some heavy rain!

After the Mankato rain delay, the MoonDogs wanted to respond. Cooper Neville (Iowa Western CC) started the MoonDogs off with a single to reach base. Neville would come home on a fielder's choice that would put out Evan Saunders (Iowa Western CC) and allow Dylan Drake (Sac City) to reach first. 2-1, Big Sticks.

Tanner Shumski (Minnesota State University, Mankato) was the first arm out of the bullpen for the MoonDogs. Shumski would record 3 innings of work with one strikeout and 14 batters faced.

The Big Sticks would add another run at the top of the second, advancing their lead by 2.

Brandon Vlcko (Minnesota State University, Mankato) would score the first home run of the season for the MoonDogs! Making the Dogs only trail by 1!

The third inning remained scoreless for both teams, 3-2, Big Sticks.

The Big Sticks had a three-run home run of their own in the top of the fourth inning, 6-2 Big Sticks.

The MoonDogs would not respond in the bottom of the fourth, keeping the Big Sticks leading by 4.

Luke Harrington (Angelina CC) took over on the mound in the top of the fifth. Harrington would record 3 innings pitched, with 3 strikeouts and 14 batters faced. He would end the night with a 3.00 ERA.

The Big Sticks scored one run, advancing their score to 7-3.

The MoonDogs did damage in the bottom of the fifth, scoring 3 runs! Saunders would hit an RBI single, scoring Caleb Koskie (Indiana University). Drake would come up to the plate and reach on an error, scoring Neville. Noah Canter (Cosumnes River CC) would end the scoring for the MoonDogs with an RBI single, bringing in Saunders to score.

Bryan Garrett (High Point University) was the last MoonDog on the mound tonight. Garrett would record 2 innings of work, with 3 strikeouts and 7 batters faced. Garrett worked quickly and efficiently on the mound, ending his night with a 0.00 ERA.

The scoreboard would remain scoreless for the remainder of the game, keeping the score 7-5, Big Sticks.

The MoonDogs will be back in action tomorrow against the Waterloo Bucks at ISG Field at 6:35 pm.







