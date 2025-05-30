Growlers Sweep Northwoods League Nightly Awards

May 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers swept the Northwoods league nightly awards, with Tyler Papenbrock winning pitcher of the night, and Mike Sprockett winning player of the night.

Tyler Papenbrock picked up the final five outs of the Growlers 11-10 extra-innings victory over Lakeshore. Papenbrock entered the game with the bases loaded and would not pick up any personal earned runs, while walking two and striking out two. Papenbrock would work around an intentional walk in the 10th, and retire every Chinook he faced, picking up the win for the Growlers. The Huntington University product lowered his season ERA to 6.75 over the outing.

Mike Sprockett won player of the night, picking up the walk-off single that won the Growlers the game. Sprockett came up with the bases loaded and sent the first pitch he saw over the Chinook infield to score Daniel Williams. Overall, Sprockett went 4-6 picking up three RBIs and a walk, including a 4th inning bases loaded single that went off the top bar of the left field fence. Sprockett boosted his season average to .471, with a multi-hit performance in every game, and boosted his season OPS to 1.088.

The Growlers are back in action Friday at 7:05 p.m. in Traverse City. The game will be available on ESPN+.







Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.