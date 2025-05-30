Rockers Rally Late to Take Series Opener in Wausau, 6-4

May 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

WAUSAU, Wis. - It was a battle of momentum swings in Game 1 of the Rockers' (4-1) road series against the Wisconsin Woodchucks (2-3), but a clutch eighth-inning rally lifted Green Bay to a 6-4 victory on Friday night.

The Woodchucks came out swinging in the first inning, putting up a quick four runs to take early control of the game. But the Rockers weren't down for long.

In the top of the second, Parker Martin ripped a drive down the third base line to bring home two runners and trim the deficit to 4-2. That spark proved to be the start of a steady comeback.

Green Bay's defense held strong in the middle innings, highlighted by a slick snag down the line by Joey Canzoni in the fourth to shut down a potential Woodchucks rally.

Then came the fireworks. Max Humphrey launched a solo home run in the fifth to even the score at 4-4, energizing the Rockers dugout and flipping the pressure back onto Wausau.

Canzoni kept the heat on in the seventh, leading off with a double to put the go-ahead run in scoring position. But the Rockers couldn't capitalize in the inning, and the game stayed deadlocked heading into the eighth.

That's when Green Bay broke through. Cooper Smith delivered the decisive hit, knocking a ball into the outfield to plate two runners. Smith was thrown out stretching for second, but the damage was done. The Rockers led 6-4, and they weren't about to give it back.

The bullpen slammed the door in the ninth, securing a hard-fought win to open the series. The Rockers will take on the Woodchucks tomorrow in Wausau at 1:05 p.m. for the second game of the series.







