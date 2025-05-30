Kenosha Trounces Battle Creek to Split Two-Game Set

Battle Creek, MI - After scoring just 8 runs combined over its first three games, Kenosha burst out with 8 in the first two innings and 14 after nine frames to demolish Battle Creek Thursday and split the two-game set.

Kenosha jumped out early to a 6-0 lead in the 1st courtesy of three walks, two hit-by-pitches and a clutch 2-RBI single from Trent Abel. That was enough to push the Battle Creek starter to 42 pitches and knock him out of the game after one inning.

Battle Creek scored their only run of the game in the bottom of the first on an Albert Jennings sac-fly.

Kenosha pitchers continue to excel. Max Strash threw six innings of one-run ball, marking the deepest a Kenosha starter has gone into a game this season. The effort brings Kenosha's season ERA to 3.34, good for the fourth-best mark in the Northwoods League.

Kenosha continued to tack on runs throughout the game. In the 2nd a Jadan Boyce 2-RBI single extended the Kingfish lead to 8-1. That lead stood pat for the following five innings until a six-run 8th inning put the game out of reach. It was the second inning Kenosha extended a Battle Creek pitcher past the 35 pitch inning limit and once again crooked number was due in part to wildness on Battle Creek's part.

Battle Creek's Carl Moland-Kovash walked six in the inning and threw two run-scoring wild pitches. All six Kenosha runs crossed prior to the only hit of the inning from Trent Abel.

Abel was the standout player offensively for Kenosha, he had three of the team's eight hits.

Kenosha got by with only throwing two arms. Chris Rooney gets credited with the ultra-rare save in a 14-1 game for throwing the final three innings of the game.

The loss marks the first of the season for Battle Creek as they drop to 3-1, while Kenosha evens their record up at 2-2.

The Kingfish now head to Royal Oak for a two-game set with the Leprechauns before heading back to Historic Simmons Field for a home-and-home with the Rockford Rivets. Robbie Boykin gets the start for Kenosha with a first pitch time of 5:35 pm central time.







