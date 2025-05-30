Loggers Sweep Express, Win 8-6

La Crosse, Wisc. - The Loggers pull off the sweep of the Eau Claire Express and move to 3-1 on the season. 8-6 was the final score from Copeland Park as 2,122 fans came out to watch the Lumbermen show off the lumber in their first win at Copeland Park in the young 2025 season.

Eau Claire opened the scoring in the top of the 4th inning with a 2 RBI single off the bat of Jackson Glueck. Ziegan Farley (BYU) came in to relieve starter Mateo Gray (UCF) and quickly extinguished a bases loaded jam with a double play.

The Loggers answered right back in the bottom of the 4th with a 2 out rally started by a 2 RBI double from Aaron Mingo (Long Beach City College). On the very next pitch, Ethan Edinger (Louisville) singled, scoring Mingo from second. Left Fielder, Eli Small (Kentucky) was hit by pitch and Savion Flowers (Kansas) delivered a loud 2 RBI single into right field capping off the 5 run, 2 out rally by the Loggers.

Eau Claire wasted no time as Mcgwire Turner doubled scoring 2 runs after 2 consecutive hits by Joey Flom and Alex Hendrickson. Turner eventually came around to score thanks to a single from Ian Guanzon, tying up the game at 5.

The Loggers got back to work in the bottom of the 6th inning as Griffin Olson (Morehead State) scored on a Sac Fly from Ethan Edinger. Eli Small singled bringing up the hot bat of Savion Flowers. Flowers hit a towering home run into the cabins in right field making the score 8-5.

Eau Claire had their rally caps on but couldn't quite complete the comeback despite the RBI single in the top of the 9th by Matthew Cormier.

Ziegan Farley earns a fiery first win of his season and Christien Banda (Long Beach St.) records his first save. Dickert gets the loss out of relief for the Express. Savion Flowers had himself a great night going 3-4 with a HR and 4 RBIs. Zach Wadas (Central Arizona CC) also recorded his first 2 hits of the night as he went 2-4. Leading the way for Eau Claire was Alex Hendrickson as he finished 3-5.

The Loggers are back in action against the Bismarck Larks on Friday, May 30 at 7:05 in Bismarck, ND where they will kick off a 4 game road trip before heading back to Copeland Park Tuesday, June 4 against the Eau Claire Express once again.







