Express Lose Back-And-Forth Contest, Fall 8-6 to Loggers

May 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Different stadium, same result.

After falling to the Loggers in extra innings at Carson Park Wednesday night, the Express fared similarly in the return game in La Crosse. Despite taking an early lead and threatening in the ninth, Eau Claire dropped to a 1-3 record Thursday night in an 8-6 loss to its in-state rival.

Jackson Glueck (Pima) got the scoring started after a quiet first few innings, poking a single through the infield to drive in two and give the Express an early 2-0 advantage. The lead was short lived, though, as the Loggers quickly responded with a five-run inning that knocked starting pitcher Conner Williar (Stony Brook) out of the game. Williar's final line was 3.2 innings, five hits and five earned runs with four strikeouts.

Despite losing their early lead nearly immediately, Eau Claire kept battling to bring itself back into the ball game. The top of the fifth saw eight Express hitters come to the plate, with McGwire Turner's (Montevallo) two-run double and Ian Guanzon's (San Joaquin Delta) RBI single knotting the game back up at 5-5.

Express reliever Dylan Dickert (Montevallo) worked an efficient fifth to keep the momentum but eventually surrendered the lead an inning later. Savion Flowers' two-run homer put the exclamation point on a three-run sixth for La Crosse, sending Eau Claire to its final nine outs trailing 8-5.

Right-hander Miller Green (Western Kentucky) posted a second consecutive effective outing out of the bullpen to keep the Express in the game, racking up six strikeouts in 2.1 scoreless innings. Eau Claire threatened to take advantage in its final chance at the plate as Guanzon scored on a fielding error on Matthew Cormier's (San Joaquin Delta) single to center, but back-to-back strikeouts ended the game.

The Express return home to Carson Park tomorrow for their first matchup of the season with Duluth at 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.