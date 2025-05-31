Fistler Shines But Express Fall 4-1 to Huskies
May 31, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Eau Claire Express News Release
The Express didn't bring their best to Duluth.
A night after dismantling the Huskies 15-6 at home, Eau Claire managed just one run in a 4-1 defeat in the return trip at Wade Stadium.
Duluth jumped on Express starter Carter Endisch (Lewis) for three runs through just two innings before adding another off Kenneth Fistler (Alma) in the third. Fistler would settle in for an excellent outing out of the bullpen, but the 4-0 score ended up being enough.
The four-run deficit held until the final inning as Eau Claire strung some offense together for the first time all night in the ninth, but the visitors could only push one run across on a Gavin Obresmki (Rock Valley) single before the game came to an end. The loss drops the Express to 2-4 on the season.
Fistler threw six innings in relief, giving up just one run on four hits and giving the rest of the Eau Claire bullpen a rest day heading into the homestand.
Eau Claire returns home for a two-game set against the Badlands Big Sticks before heading back out on the road. Tomorrow's contest against the Big Sticks is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. at Carson Park.
