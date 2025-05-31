Pit Spitters Shut down the Growlers to Complete Sweep

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters sweep their first series of the season by defeating the Kalamazoo Growlers, 10-0.

Needing one more win to sweep their first series against the Growlers on the season, the Pit Spitters turned to veteran pitcher Logan Pikur. Right from the start Pikur was dominant, striking out two of the first three batters he faced. On a pitch limit, Pikur was pulled in the middle of the fifth inning ending his night with four and a third innings pitched, surrendering three hits while striking out six.

Looking to keep the offense rolling from a night ago, the Pit Spitters offense started to heat up in the bottom of the second inning. With runners at first and second base, Adam Broski took off for third. On the throw down attempt, the ball got away from third baseman Isaac Vanderwoude allowing Broski to take to home to give the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead. Ben Green led off the bottom of the third inning with an infield single. Following an Isaac Sturgess walk, there were runners on the corners. Brandon Sanchez came through with an RBI single to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 2-0. Once again, the Pit Spitters capitalized on an error committed by the Growlers catcher Cole Garner, allowing Sturgess to score making it 3-0.

The hits kept compiling for the Pit Spitters entering the bottom of the fourth inning except this time it wasn't a hit that allowed the Pit Spitters to score once again. Ben Green left early from first base to distract the Garner and on the throw down Brunin took off to home scoring to give the Pit Spitters a 4-0 lead. Continuing the hot bats in the bottom of the fifth inning, Sturgess doubled to center field scoring Mee from second base making it 5-0. Sturgess later came around and scored on a wild pitch thrown by Bryce Brannon, making it a 6-0 lead over the Growlers.

For good measure, the Pit Spitters base hits kept coming as Brett Rozman doubled to open the bottom of the seventh inning. Sturgess drove him in for his second RBI of the evening making it 7-0 Pit Spitters. Adam Broski got in on the action with a single to left field, clearing the bases of two runners to further their lead to 9-0. Brunin led off the bottom of the eighth inning the same way as Rozman did, with a double to left field. He scored on the next pitch as Green singled making it 10-0.

The Pit Spitters will take to the road tomorrow morning as they begin a four-game road trip with stops in Kalamazoo and Kenosha. Tomorrow afternoon they'll continue their games against the Growlers with first pitch at 1:35PM.







