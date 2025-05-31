Woodchucks Come Back Late to Defeat Green Bay

WAUSAU, WI- The Wausau Woodchucks took down the Green Bay Rockers for the first time this season in another tight contest, with the Woodchucks picking up the win, 6-3.

After Green Bay made a comeback to win last night's matchup, Wausau repaid the favor by using a four-run bottom of the seventh to take the lead. That frame ultimately led Wausau to their third win of the season.

The Woodchucks got on the board in the top of the first with their first home run of the season, as a solo shot into left field by Keagan Jirschele (South Dakota State) made it 1-0 Woodchucks. It means Wausau has scored first in five of the six games they've played, and they've scored in the first inning in three of their last four games.

The Rockers would respond with two runs in the fourth to take the lead, but Wausau tied it in the fifth, when Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M-CC) hit a two run RBI triple into the right field corner. It extended Smith-Johnson's hitting streak to six games to start the season, and gave the Woodchucks their first triple of the season.

Green Bay would push across a go-ahead run in the seventh to make it 3-2, but that's when the Woodchucks took advantage. An error, a hit by pitch, and an infield hit loaded the bases with nobody out, and Christian Smith-Johnson tied the game with an RBI on a bases loaded hit-by-pitch, and the Woodchucks took the lead on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Pruitt (South Florida).

With two outs in the frame, Easton Bryant (BYU) took his biggest swing of the season. He lined a two-out RBI single into right-center field to score two runs, and gave Wausau some big insurance heading into the final frames.

Wausau's pitching got it done again, allowing three runs or less for the fourth time this season. Ty Frakes (Murray State CC) got the start and pitched three scoreless innings, before Tucker Russell (Wichita State), Nate Langbehn (Wichita State) and Riley Schroeder (Oral Roberts) all helped in relief during the middle innings.

Schroeder was the pitcher of record for the Woodchucks, picking up his second win of the season in as many appearances. Reece Clapp (Bradley) shut the door with a six out save, his second save of the season. He's currently the only player in the Northwoods League to record multiple saves in 2025.

In addition, the field came up big for Wausau. The Woodchucks recorded three inning-ending double plays in the win, which helped strand 11 Green Bay baserunners. Christian Smith-Johnson was especially

electric in the field, making multiple diving catches, including one to end the game and seal the Wausau win.

The Woodchucks are 3-3 on the 2025 season. They have split every two-game series they've played in.

They'll look to change that tomorrow and get back-to-back going when they host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Tickets are available for that game and every other Woodchucks game this summer at woodchucks.com.







