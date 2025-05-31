The MoonDogs Drop a Competitive Game to the Bucks

May 31, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







Your Mankato MoonDogs dropped the series to the Waterloo Bucks in a very competitive game, 9-8.

Caleb Koskie (Indiana University) got the start on the mound for the MoonDogs tonight. Koskie would record 4.0 innings of work. In his time on the mound, he had five strikeouts and 22 batters faced. Koskie ended his night with an ERA of 0.00.

The MoonDogs were the first ones to get onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the second inning. Cannon Peery (Grand Canyon University) scored on a fielder's choice. Dylan Drake (Sac City) came in to score on a Brandon Vlcko (Minnesota State University, Mankato) RBI single. To end the scoring in the bottom of the second, Michael Carrano Jr (Parkland CC) scored Anthony Avalos (University of Houston) on a sac fly.

The Bucks would add 3 in the top of the third, but Drake made a catch off the wall, saving it from being a Waterloo home run!

The MoonDogs gave a response to the Bucks' 3-run inning by adding 1 more run themselves. Evan Saunders (Iowa Western CC) would hit an RBI single, scoring Drake.

Top of the fourth, the Bucks would tie it up again, making the score 4-4.

Aidan Norris (Iowa Western CC) was the first arm out of the bullpen in the top of the fifth. Norris recorded 1.1 innings, facing 6 batters.

Bottom of the fifth was MoonDog time, as they piled on 2 more runs! Peery would hit an RBI double, scoring Cooper Neville (Iowa Western CC). Then Peery would come around to score himself on a wild pitch.

Noah Rhea-Meuax (Cosumnes River CC) came into the game at the top of the sixth with one down. Meaux pitched a total of 2.0 innings with 10 batters faced and 3 strikeouts. He would end his night with an ERA of 3.00.

The Bucks tied the game back up 6-6 by adding 2 more runs in the top of the sixth. They would continue to extend their score in the eighth when they added 3 more runs!

Will Page-Allen (Thunder River CC) came into the game at the top of the eighth with one putaway. Page-Allen ended the night with 1.2 innings of work, only facing 6 batters, and had 3 strikeouts. He finished his night with an ERA of 0.00.

The MoonDogs gave a competitive bottom of the ninth, adding 2 runs. They ended up falling short to the Bucks by 1.

The MoonDogs will hit the road to play the Minot Hot Tots at 5:05 pm.







Northwoods League Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.