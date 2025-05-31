Larks Bats Get Hot in 10-5 Victory over Loggers

May 31, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







The Bismarck Larks picked up their first win at home this season in front of a sold out crowd on Friday night.

The La Crosse Loggers got on the board in the first inning. Mikey Ryan III was walked and stole two bases to begin his career with the La Crosse Loggers. His teammate at Louisiana State University, Ryan Costello, drove him in. Both players were making their debut for the Loggers.

The Larks bats came alive in the third inning. Three singles loaded the bases with no one out. Erick Dessens tied the game with a sacrifice fly, and Ryan Christiansen came through with a two run double in his debut with the Larks. Frankie Santiago proceeded to crush a ball over the right field wall for a three run home run, as the Larks exited the 3rd inning with a 6-1 lead.

In the top of the 6th, the Loggers scratched three runs across to cut the deficit to 7-4. In the bottom half of the inning, Reggie Sharpe hit a double, Jayden Israel was hit by a pitch, and Ricardo Aponte reached on an error to load the bases. Sydney Ward would come through in the clutch, scorching a double to left field to bring home three runs. Larks starting pitcher Fernando Diaz picked up the win, pitching five innings, giving up four runs on four hits and four walks. Diaz struck out five batters.

With the win, the Larks improved to 2-3 on the season, and moved into sit in 4th place in the Great Plains West Division. The Loggers fell to 3-2, and move down to a tie for second in the Great Plains East Division. Game two between the La Crosse Loggers and Bismarck Larks is set for Saturday, May 31st, at 6:35 p.m. CST at Municipal Ballpark.







Northwoods League Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.