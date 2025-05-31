Offense Falters as Growlers Fall 10-0 in Traverse City

May 31, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers struggled in game two in Traverse City, falling to the Pit Spitters 10-0.

Kalamazoo's Brady Koester and Traverse City's Logan Pikur both pitched 1-2-3 first innings, and Pikur pitched another in the top of the second. In the bottom half of the inning, Koester would run into traffic and allowed a run on a throwing mistake as Adam Broski stole third and scored. Koester would pitch just two innings on the day. Kalamazoo would strand on in the third inning, while Traverse City would pick up two hits and two runs off a Growlers error in the third, after Kalamazoo brought in reliever Bryce Brannon.

Traverse City would continue the offensive momentum, scoring in the fourth and fifth off Brannon. The Growlers would send just three to the plate in the sixth, while Brendan Burch would pitch a shutout inning in the bottom half. In the bottom half of the seventh, Traverse City would bring in three off of two singles, one by Isaac Sturgess and the other by Adam Broski. The Growlers would strand the bases loaded in the eighth, before the Pit Spitters would leadoff the bottom half of the inning with a runner on second due to an error, and bring him in on a Ben Green RBI single. Ultimately, the Growlers would go down 1-2-3 in the ninth to punctuate a loss.

Starter Brady Koester would pick up his first loss of the season, and Traverse City's Ricky Kidd would earn the win. Kalamazoo will be back in action tomorrow against Traverse City, back at home, as first pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.







