Rox Put Together Complete Performance Against Big Sticks

May 31, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox' Cayden Gaskin on game night

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox' Cayden Gaskin on game night(St. Cloud Rox)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (6-0) showed up on offense and defense to defeat the Badlands Big Sticks (3-3) 16-0 at Joe Faber Field.

It all started on the mound for St. Cloud as four pitchers made their first appearance of the season, and worked together to pitch a shutout against Badlands. Jake Burcham (Tarleton State University) set the tone, as the starter threw six innings with six strikeouts to his name.

The fifth inning started a stretch of three straight innings of the Rox putting five runs up on the scoreboard. Austin Haley (Kansas State) brought in two runs to make the score 4-0 before a new face to the Rox stepped up to the plate.

Ethan Gibson (Virginia Tech) claimed the first home run at Joe Faber Field this season, sending the ball over the left field wall and bringing Haley home in addition to himself to extend the lead to 6-0. Gibson went three for five, with three RBIs to his resume in his debut for St. Cloud.

In the sixth, Austin Haley added three more RBIs to his game total, ending the contest with five RBIs. After he scored himself, the lead was 11-0.

The seventh inning was a team effort of quality at-bats, and by the end of the frame, the Rox were leading by the same value as two touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions (16-0).

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Ethan Gibson!

The Rox will next head to Bismarck, ND, to face the Bismarck Larks on Sunday, June 1, at 5:05 PM. The next Rox home game at Joe Faber Field will be on Wednesday, June 4, at 6:35 PM for Mental Health Awareness Night, presented by Newport Healthcare. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.

The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

www.stcloudrox.com

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.