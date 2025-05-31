Smith Shines, Vidlak Victorious in Huskies' Home Opening Win, 4-1

May 31, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







DULUTH, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies won their home opener at Wade Stadium Saturday night against the Eau Claire Express by the final score of 4-1.

The Huskies came home to the Twin Ports in the wee hours of Saturday morning after a 15-6 loss to the Eau Claire Express, finishing their first road trip of the season with a 1-4 record. Reinforcements were there to greet them as new arrivals Michael Smith and Nate Vidlak suited up for the Huskies in the home opener.

Vidlak got the call on the mound to start for the dogs of Duluth, and his first inning of work was sterling. He kicked off his Huskies career on the mound with a strikeout and stranded Eau Claire second baseman McGwire Turner to end the inning.

Duluth wasted no time offensively as leadoff hitter Anthony Zarzana roped a triple into right field before trotting home on a balk by Eau Claire starter Carter Endisch. After the first inning, the Duluth Huskies led the Express by a 1-0 score.

Motion on the basepaths continued for Duluth in the second inning when Smith's first plate appearance of the summer resulted in a walk. John DiGregorio repeated the feat and pushed Smith over to second who then ended the Huskies stolen base drought to begin the season by swiping third. Bjorn Lind shot a single through the infield to drive in Smith, and Fairchild later walked to drive in DiGregorio. Duluth headed to the third with a 3-0 advantage.

In the bottom half of the third inning, the Huskies tacked on an additional run as Nolan Barry's walk kickstarted a rally. He immediately stole second and came around to score on a Jackson Rains RBI single.

The fourth inning was the third of four straight one-two-three innings posted by starter Nate Vidlak, bookended by strikeouts of Northwoods League-leading RBI man Alex Hendrickson and Eau Claire center fielder Nick Mascaro.

Vidlak repeated the one-two-three in the top of the fifth with the help of a double play and a strikeout, holding the Eau Claire Express scoreless and putting himself in line for the win.

The Huskies bullpen, relieving him after six shutout innings, held down Eau Claire throughout the rest of the game as the Duluth defense shined bright. In the top of the seventh, with two on and only one down, a softly hit ball off the bat of Express first baseman Jackson Glueck landed ahead of Micheal Smith. Smith deceived McGwire Turner by feigning the catch, then throwing a perfect strike to third for a 7-3 fielder's choice.

The play helped preserve Max Nelson's scoreless pair of innings in relief, setting the stage for fellow reliever Logan Reid to close it out.

In the top of the ninth, the Express finally broke through against the southpaw Reid, with Gavin Obremski notching an RBI single to drive in Nick Mascaro. On the very next batter, however, Reid earned a soft groundout to third which was handled perfectly by Elijah Fairchild. A 5-3 putout sealed the second win of the Huskies' season, improving the team record to 2-4. Vidlak earned the victory on the bump in his stellar debut.

On Deck

The Huskies will play their next two games at the Wade against the 4-2 LaCrosse Loggers of southwest Wisconsin. The Loggers' first game against the Twin Ports pups is set to start at 5:05 p.m. Sunday evening.







Northwoods League Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.