Rockers Go for Sweep over Woodchucks

May 31, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

WAUSAU, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (4-1) will head to Wausau to close out another road trip and take on the Wausau Woodchucks (2-3) this afternoon at Athletic Park, as they try to stay perfect in Great Lakes West play. First pitch is slated for 3:05pm.

Green Bay fell behind 4-0 in the first inning yesterday but quickly responded with three runs of their own in the top half of the second. In the fifth, Max Humphrey tied up the game with a solo blast to left field and later in the eighth, he also came around to score what was eventually the winning run alongside Collin Helms when Cooper Smith smashed a two-run single to take the lead. Aiden Ewe came on to make the save as the Rockers took Game 1 by a score of 6-4.

Kenney Fabian, out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, gets the start for the Rockers in Game 2. A native of Choctaw, Oklahoma, Fabian was a strong presence in the rotation for the Golden Lions this spring. In his final two appearances of the regular season, he tossed back-to-back complete game shutouts in wins over Jackson State and Alabama A&M.

Tomorrow, the Rockers will return home for another three-game homestand starting on June 1st against Battle Creek. Sunday also marks the first-ever 1K Beer Run/Walk, presented by Integrity Decking. The run will take place along the warning track and will include three 12oz. beers or root beers, one for each lap around the track. Gates will open at 11am, with the race beginning at 12pm and first pitch scheduled for 1:05pm.

