Rockers Try to Finish Sweep over Battle Jacks

June 2, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers pitcher Tate Strickland

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (5-2) look to finish the sweep over the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (4-3) tonight. First pitch is slated for 6:35pm at Capital Credit Union Park.

Green Bay came away with a 4-3 win yesterday over Battle Creek after getting on the board first in the third when Cooper Smith smashed a two-out two-RBI triple off the wall in right center field. The Battle Jacks battled back to take a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh inning. Enter Brayden Buchanan, who tied the game in the bottom of the seventh with a solo blast to right field. Tate Strickland entered the game in the eighth inning and pitched two scoreless innings to set up the Rockers with a chance to win in the ninth. With the bases loaded, Brandon Rogers drew his second hit by pitch of the game and sixth of the season to win the game for Green Bay.

Maddox Long, who started the home opener for Green Bay, gets the start in the series finale. In his first start, Long threw six scoreless innings, tallying eight strikeouts and giving up only two hits and one walk. He earned NWL Pitcher of the Night from the league with his performance.

Monday marks Dog Days at Capital Credit Union Park, with free hot dogs for the first 90 minutes and Bark in the Park festivities. Gates will open at 5:30pm ahead of first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. Paul Hanna will also be performing pregame.

