Offense Revives as Growlers Take Final Game Versus Traverse City

June 2, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (4-4) scored 12 runs on 12 hits, riding big innings to salvage game four of a four game set versus Traverse City (3-5).

The game starter with a scoreless first, with each team leaving a runner on, and Jack Crittendon going 1-2-3 for Kalamazoo in the second. The Growlers would reignite after a slow three games, batting around and scoring six runs, with help from 2 RBI singles by Noah Coy and Trevor Johnson. Pit Spitters starter Nic Mirabella was chased following the second after reaching a 35-pitch league limit. Crittendon would put up another zero for Kalamazoo in the third and fourth, before allowing two runs in in fifth off three walks and a single.

The Growlers would respond in the bottom half of the inning, batting around for the second time in the game. Jayce Lee would lead the inning off with an opposite-field home run, before the bottom of the lineup would put runners on second and third for Brodey Acres who would drive in both runners with a single. The line would keep moving as Trevor Johnson, Avery Thielman, and Antonio Perrotta would all reach first before the inning ended. Kalamazoo would hold their 11-2 lead until the eighth as Tyler Papenbrock pitched three scoreless innings in relief, his second straight day coming on in relief. Acres would pick up another RBI single in the eighth, before Graham Kollen would slam the door in the ninth.

The Growlers offense scored 45 runs in the first four games of the season, and had been held to just four in the past three games before the explosion today. Crittendon moved to 2-0 on the season with five strong innings, while Mirabella took his first loss of the season for Traverse City.

Kalamazoo heads on the road to Rockford for a two-game set before playing their first matchups in the I-94 rivalry cup on Thursday and Friday. First pitch on Tuesday (Rockford) is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.