Lumbermen Top Duluth 12-9, Win 3rd Straight

June 2, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth, Minn. - The La Crosse Loggers bats were alive early and often on Monday afternoon as they topped the host Duluth Huskies 12-9 in front of 1,956 onlookers at Wade Stadium in Duluth.

Mikey Ryan (LSU) got things started in the top of the first of the Loggers when he tripled deep to right centerfield and came in to score one batter later on a RBI groundout off the bat of Savion Flowers (Kansas). The Lumbermen would extend their lead to 2-0 just one inning later after Aidan Paradine (Siena) singled and reached second on an error by the right fielder before Ethan Edinger (Louisville) would deliver a two-out RBI single to drive in Paradine.

Loggers starter Ashton Michek (Augustana) settled in nicely and tossed a pair of scoreless frames to start the ballgame before surrendering one run in the third that allowed Duluth to cut the deficit in half at 2-1 through three complete innings.

But the Logger offense would continue to swing away over the next three innings and do significant damage. After a pair of two-out singles from Gavin Taylor (UNLV) and Edinger in the fourth, Ryan Costello (LSU) would stride to the plate and promptly launch his first home run of the summer over the right field fence for a three-run shot to put La Crosse up 5-1.

The Lumbermen would tack on another in the fifth thanks to a two-out RBI single from Paradine and then would bust the game open in the sixth with a four-spot thanks to safeties from Edinger, Costello, Gray and Paradine.

Michek would toss five innings of two-run baseball on the afternoon, walking three and striking out four before turning it over to Michael Murphy (Xavier) who struggled with command in the sixth. Murphy would surrender five runs on three walks and a hit to allow Duluth to cut the deficit to 10-7.

Jack Ghufran (San Jose State) would relieve Murphy and limit the Huskies to just one run over the next 2.2 innings.

Ryan would strike again in the top of the ninth when he delivered a one-out, two-RBI double to add some much needed insurance runs and put the Loggers up 12-8 going into the bottom of the night. Mason Beltrand (Winona State) would come in for the bottom of the frame and surrender one run, but strike out two to secure the Logger victory.

Five different Loggers recorded multi-hit days to lead the 13-hit attack with Ryan and Edinger each tallying three hits apiece.

With the win the Loggers improved to 6-2 as La Crosse has now won three straight. The Loggers will now return home to host the Eau Claire Express in the first of a two-game set on Tuesday night at the friendly confines of Copeland Park. Gates open at 5:30 pm with first pitch set for 6:35.







