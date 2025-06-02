Rivets Bounce Back from Back-To-Back Road Losses, Stay Undefeated at Home vs Kingfish

June 2, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







Rockford, Ill. - After losing big to the Kenosha yesterday, it was the Rockford Rivets' turn to have some revenge as they toppled the Kingfish 14-9.

In a day where it felt everyone in the stands was awarded a walk, the Rivets (5-3) remain undefeated at home so far this season. Kenosha (4-4) pitchers walked Rivets' batters 16 times in today's affair. This is the most in a single game for the Rivets so far this season. The runs were a plenty as 23 of them were scored with a final score of 14-9 of the way of the black and gold.

The Rivets got out to the early lead thanks to their bread and butter at home this season, small ball. A hit by pitch taken by Zeb Allen (Central Arkansas), followed up by a single by Cal Jones (Henderson State) and another hit by pitch taken by Kolby Felix (Colorado Mesa) loaded the bases.

A sacrifice groundout from Tommy Townsend (Butler) added to his team-leading RBI total at seven and gave the Rivets the lead. Jones scored on a passed ball. Nolan Belcher (Kentucky) then followed that up with a safety squeeze, scoring Felix.

The party didn't stop there, the Rivets added two more base runners via AJ Malzone (Wabash Valley) and Jack Scheri (Wabash Valley) walks. WT Jones (Seminole State (OK)) came up to the plate and hit a RBI single to left, scoring Malzone. The Rivets took a 4-0 lead in the opening frame.

The Kingfish got on the board in the top of the second after three straight walks loaded the bases. Alderman got a double play in exchange for the lone Kingfish run of the inning.

It was a bittersweet return to Rivets stadium for both Ryan Bakes and Ivan Dahlberg. The pair sported Rivets' colors last season, but now sported the powder blue for the Kingfish. The duo came up in the top of the third inning and hit back-to-back solo home runs to bring Kenosha within one run.

"They had a lot of players that played for Rockford last year," Head Coach Chase Brewster said. "They were fired up to try to beat us, so I just wanted to come back and have some pride being back home at Rockford."

The Kingfish long balls did not stop there. Later on in the third, Kenosha's designated hitter Peyton Ryback hit a three-run home run to put the Kingfish ahead 6-4.

Chandler Alderman (Middle Tennessee State) got the start on the bump for the Rivets. The Rockford ace struggled with his command throughout his 2.1 innings pitched. He ended his second start of the season with three earned runs on three hits as well as three walks.

Rivets exploded in the same inning. It started with small ball, as Belcher and Malzone got on base with a walk and a hit by pitch. Scheri came up and laid down a bunt single that resulted in an error by Kenosha, scoring Belcher.

The Rivets continued on by loading up the bases, leading to a Cal Jones RBI walk.

Felix came up to the plate with the bases still loaded and stayed red hot. The junior roped a bases clearing double to put the Rivets up three. Felix finished today's game with a double, a walk, a hit by pitch, three runs and three RBI.

"I think just kind of letting the ball come to me," Felix said. "I think earlier, I was trying to hit it hard, but, I mean, doing less is doing more, so just keep doing that."

Belcher added an RBI single and the third inning ended with the Rivets up 10-6.

The fourth inning for Rockford started with four walks drawn, including Allen's first RBI of the season. The Rivets did not plate another run in the inning so the lead was five runs.

Both sides were kept quiet for the fifth and sixth innings. It wasn't until the seventh inning where the Rivets added on to their lead. Three walks loaded up the bases for Scheri and he hit an RBI-single to center field scoring one run.

Ean Czech (Wabash Valley) pinch-hit in the seventh and hit a two-RBI single to grow the Rivets lead to 14-6.

"They swung it really well in the third," Brewster said. "It was impressive, hard to watch and we came back and fought back and we battled, and hopefully that'll be our mantra for the rest of the year."

The ninth inning saw another homer for the Kingfish as Aidan Camberg blast one to right-center. The Rivets lead still stood at five runs. Townsend got his chance to pitch and he closed out the final out of the game. The final score today was 14-9.

In a 14-run performance from the Rivets, it's right-handed pitcher Connor Brady (Labette) who is the Peak Sports Club Player of the Game. Brady entered the game in the third inning and continued on until the very last out of the game.

Brady threw 108 pitches out of the bullpen to secure the Rivets' victory. Something Brewster knows he can do.

"He could have threw one hundred more if I'd have let him," Brewster said. "And not a whole lot of pressure innings and he's built for this. He's been a winner his whole career, and he was able to help us get the win today."

The Rivets will continue this homestand at Rivets Stadium for a two-game series versus Kalamazoo. Fans can purchase tickets for Rivets games all season long at www.rockfordrivets.com.







Northwoods League Stories from June 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.