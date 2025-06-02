Spitters Stumble in Finale

Kalamazoo, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters drop game two of the two-game series against the Kalamazoo Growlers, 12-2.

Entering play today the Pit Spitters had a chance to not only get back to .500 on the season but win four straight against their foes to the south. For the first time in the series, the Growlers offense struck first, going on a rally in the bottom of the second inning. Pit Spitters' Grady Mee was unable to field a ball from Growler, Jayce Lee allowing him to. A follow up single and a walk loaded the bases for the Growlers, setting up a big inning. Nic Mirabella was able to get Isaac VanderWoude down to his final strike of the at-bat but was hit by a ball that walked in a run, giving the Growlers a 1-0 lead. With bases still loaded, Noah singled through the right side of the infield driving in two runs to make it 3-0. Brodey Acres was intentionally walked to reload the bases for the Growlers, still with just one out. Trevor Johnson singled to right field that plated two more runs to make it 5-0. Finally, Avery Thielman capped off the inning with a single to left field that scored Acres capping off a six-run inning for the Growlers.

In the top of the third inning, the Pit Spitters had a great opportunity to cut the Growlers lead in half but were unable to score any runs after Isaac Sturgess popped out to end the inning. A similar situation happened in the top of the fourth inning as the team quickly got two runners on base before a popout and an inning ending double-play squandered any opportunity to score. The Pit Spitters offense eventually came through with timely hitting in the top of the fifth inning. The Growlers walked three straight batters to open the inning, loading the bases to setup the Pit Spitters with a chance to put pressure on the Growlers. Sturgess came through with a single that scored a run to make it 6-1. Then Jake McNamara legged out an infield single to make the score 6-2.

The Growlers offense took the two runs personally as their bats got hot and it started with a Jayce Lee leadoff home run to push the score to 7-2. Things continued to unravel for the Pit Spitters as walks and singles began to pile up, scoring four more runs to push their lead to 11-2. For good measure, the Growlers added on one more run in the bottom of the eighth inning on another Acres singled to make it 12-2.

Despite being lights out as of late, the Pit Spitters pitching stumbled this afternoon. Nic Mirabella was taken out after two innings when he gave up five runs on five hits while allowing two walks. Max Hammond came in for relief and was throwing the ball well before giving up the leadoff home run. He struckout four and walked four batters while allowing only one hit. Josh Klug came in for mop up duty and during his outing gave up four runs, two RBI's while striking out four and walking two.

The Pit Spitters continue their road trip as they'll head to Kenosha to take on the Kingfish for a two-game series. First pitch is 6:35PM CT. Last year the Kingfish won six of the eight matchups against the Pit Spitters.







