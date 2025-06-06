Six Run Inning Pushes Spitters Past Rivets

June 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters bounce back and win game two against the Rockford Rivets, 8-2.

With the Pit Spitters ace Grant Garman on the mound, the team looked to get back in the win column after a couple of tough losses. The Pit Spitters offense looked more like themselves in the bottom of the first inning when Aaron Piasecki drew a leadoff walk, setting up Brett Rozman to put a runner in scoring position. Isaac Sturgess grounded into a fielder's choice allowing Piasecki to score from third to give the Pit Spitters an early 1-0 lead. It was more of the same in the bottom of the second inning, when Adam Broski singled to center field to lead off. Hunter Herndon struggles at the plate were quieted during his first at-bat as he grounded out driving in Broski to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 2-0.

Garman celebrated national donut day with five shutout innings before allowing a run in the top of the sixth. He struckout six batters while walking four and giving up three base hits. Pit Spitters offense picked him up in the bottom of the fifth inning with Brandon Sanchez and Aaron Piasecki hitting back-to-back singles. In the middle of Grady Mee's at-bat, Cole Edwards threw a wild pitch that allowing Sanchez to score to make it 3-0. Mee came through with a single to centerfield that scored Piasecki to push the Pit Spitters lead to 4-0. After another single for Rozman, Rivets called on Gus Allred for relief. Sturgess walked and the bases were loaded for Cole Prout. He hit a sacrifice flyout to the left field warning track that scored another run for the Pit Spitters to extend their lead to 5-0. Broski came through with a big knock, doubling down the left field line to score two more runs to make it 7-0. To put the cherry on top for the Pit Spitters, Cade Collins singled and scored Broski from second to give them an 8-0 lead.

The Rivets offense was quiet until this point of the ball game until Ny'zaiah Thompson led the top of the sixth inning with a walk. Jackson Forbes came through with a triple to right center field that plated Thomspon to cut the Pit Spitters lead to 8-1. A leadoff double and a hit by pitch put the Rivets in business almost instantly in the top of the seventh inning. Adison Worthman scored on a passed ball, to bring the Pit Spitters lead to 8-2.

The Pit Spitters secured their first win of the season against the Rivets this afternoon, improving their record to 1-3 on the season v. Rockford. Up next for Traverse City, they'll welcome the Battle Creek Battle Jacks for a two-game series. First pitch is 7:05PM. Last year the Pit Spitters took the season series, winning seven of 12 against the Battle Jacks.







Northwoods League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.