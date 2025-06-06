Honkers Snap Losing Streak with Dominant 11-5 Win over Eau Claire Express.

ROCHESTER, Minn - A dominant fifth inning lifted the Honkers to their first home win of the season, bolstered by a standout pitching debut from Ethan Dillinger.

Dillinger was outstanding in his first Honkers' game with a shutout five innings. The Air Force cadet saw 22 batters, allowed just five hits, and struck out four. His dominant performance earned him a win in his first ever Northwoods League Game.

Joel Roberts continued his red-hot streak with a perfect 4-4 night behind the plate to go along with two RBI's. It was his sacrifice fly that opened the scoring in the third inning.

The Honkers plated one more in the fourth, but it was the fifth when they opened up the heavens. Hits from six different Honkers batters helped score seven runs, blowing open the game.

Marcus Champagne would take over pitching duties and despite allowing four in the sixth inning, rallied to earn his first save as a Honker.

Both teams will travel to Eau Claire tomorrow, Friday, June 5th.







