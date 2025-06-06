Kenosha Evens Series with Lakeshore in 4-2 Win

KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish took a 4-2 win over the Lakeshore Chinooks in the final battle of the first "Fish" series.

The Kingfish were unable to complete their comeback against the Chinooks last night, losing 4-3 in extra innings, but came out swinging for revenge in tonight's match-up.

Instead of Lakeshore striking first, this time it was all Kenosha.

The Kingfish defense stood their ground, making it three-up three-down for the Chinooks two innings in a row, before asserting their dominance offensively in the bottom of the second.

To lead things off, Ivan Dahlberg took one for the team, taking his base after getting hit near the head a few pitches into his at-bat. Shortly after, Dutton joined the hit-by-pitch train, putting two runners on for AJ Garcia.

On command, Garcia drove a line drive double to the Fishbowl wall, bringing in Dahlberg to score Kenosha's first run of the game. After hesitating to round third base, Dutton was thrown out at the plate, but the run was made up for as Dayton Murphy poked a single to right field, scoring Garcia.

Two runs wouldn't cut it for the Fish, though.

The Kingfish's reign continued in the bottom of the fourth with Jadan Boyce shooting a stand-up double to left-center, lining up in scoring position for Ryan Bakes-who did exactly what was intended.

Bakes caused chaos for the Lakeshore defense, shooting a line drive to Esteban Garcia at second base, who couldn't make the play at first to get the out. Meanwhile, Garcia was charging down the third base line, forcing a quick throw from first to home that slipped past Jack Kleveno behind the plate, allowing the Kingfish's third run to score.

To top off their runs, Trent Abel scored on a passed ball to Garcia in the bottom of the fifth.

The Kingfish and Chinooks will play their second series in Lakeshore on June 12th and 13th.







