Rox Fall Short to Mankato 5-4, Return Home Saturday for Three-Game Homestand
June 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
MANKATO, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (7-3) fall just short against the Mankato MoonDogs (5-7) on Friday, but showed huge promise in the power-hitting department ahead of their return to St. Cloud.
Austin Haley (Kansas State) put the Rox on the board in the fourth inning, skying the baseball out of the park in left field to put one on the scoreboard.
Dominic Smaldino made his Rox debut and made a strong impression in his first game. Smaldino smashed a two-run home run into left field in the sixth inning to bring himself and Haley home to tie up the game at 3 apiece.
It would be deja vu for Smaldino in the eighth inning as he blasted another home run ball to add one more to the run total.
Despite the 5-4 defeat, The Rox showed power hitting as a strength with a trio of home runs and head back to Joe Faber Field on Friday.
Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Dominic Smaldino.
The Rox return to Joe Faber Field on Saturday, June 7, at 6:05 PM to challenge the Bismarck Larks on Baseball, Books, and Bingo Night, presented by Moose Lodge 1400. The first 1,000 fans will receive a baseball bingo card for a chance to win great prizes. Author and award-winning broadcaster Joe Schmit will be signing his children's book "The Right Thing To Do: The Joe Mauer Story." For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.
The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.
Images from this story
|
St. Cloud Rox' Dominic Smaldino
