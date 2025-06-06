Growlers Rout Battle Jacks 18-3 in Game Two of Series

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (6-5) bounced back well in game two of the I-94 Rivalry Series against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (7-5), as the offense exploded for an 18-3 victory.

Kalamazoo pounced on Battle Creek pitching, scoring two runs in the first, thanks to a Micah Rienstra-Kiracofe two-run double. In the second, the Growlers would add two more runs, courtesy of two errors, a hit by pitch, and walk by Battle Jack pitching and starter Lincoln McVicker. His day would end following the second. Battle Creek would grab a run off Kalamazoo starter Wilson Kruse courtesy of a Trent Rice RBI walk with two outs. Kruse would escape the inning with a strikeout on the next batter. In the top of the third, the Growlers offense would continue its hot streak, sending nine batters to the dish, and scoring three runs with two outs. Two outs into the bottom of the third, Kruse's day would end after giving up his third run of the game, before Bryce Brannon would end the threat with a strikeout.

The fourth would go by scoreless, before the Growlers added three in the fifth inning. The Growlers would have a golden sixth inning, plating six runs and batting around, notching four hits, five walks, and a bevy of wild pitches from Battle Creek pitching. With an 18-3 score, the Growlers Brendan Burch and Battle Creek's Trey Jacobson would pitch three scoreless innings to end the game there.

Kalamazoo evens the season series against Battle Creek at one apiece. The teams will face off next on June 16th, the start of a three game set between the two squads. Kalamazoo is back in action Saturday night at 6:35 p.m. versus the Kenosha Kingfish. The game will be available on ESPN+.







