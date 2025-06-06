Express Swept by Honkers, Lose 14-4 at Home

June 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Express dropped the second game of the home-and-home series against the Honkers to fall to 4-8 on the season.

The contest remained tight through five innings as Eau Claire trailed just 3-2 after both teams added a tally in the fifth. Rochester slowly took control of the game though, first with a three-run sixth inning and then for good with an eight-run eighth. The Express managed to push two across in the ninth but ultimately fell 14-4 to be swept by the Honkers.

Both teams scored one in the first, with Alex Hendrickson (St. Thomas) coming across to tie the game on a throwing error by the Honkers catcher after a dropped third strike. After Rochester added another in the third and the fifth, Eau Claire battled back into the game as Ian Guanzon (San Joaquin Delta) drove in Jackson Glueck (Pima) with an RBI groundout.

A pair of doubles from Kai Caranto and Allan Camarillo in the sixth led the Honkers to the three-run inning that provided ample breathing room for the visitors.

Rochester then blew the game open in the eighth, riding seven hits and a plethora of Express mistakes to an eight-run inning that effectively put the contest on ice as the lead grew to 12 runs.

Eau Claire catcher Matthew Cormier (Cal State Northridge) doubled to open the home half of the ninth before Glueck traded places with him on an RBI double to left-center field. Joey Flom (Minnesota-Duluth) got enough of a flyout to left to score Glueck for the final run as two quick outs ended the game at 14-4.

The Express get another chance to get back on the tracks in front of their home crowd tomorrow night against Waterloo. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. in the first of the two-game series and local band Uncommon Denominator will be playing sets before and after the game at Carson Park.







