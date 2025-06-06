Rox Come back to Win in Ninth, 7-6

June 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox pitcher Brandon Jaenke

MANKATO, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (7-2) pulled out a victory over Mankato MoonDogs (4-7) after an incredible performance in the ninth to defeat Mankato 7-6 and stand atop the Great Plains West.

The Rox picked up where they left off on Wednesday without skipping a beat, putting up three runs in the top of the first to start the contest. The Rox would quickly load the bases and the final run scored in the first was a result of an RBI single from Carter Jorissen (Cal State Bakersfield).

Hunter Day (Minnesota State University) had yet another solid outing in his historic Rox career, as he would get through 6.1 innings with 6 strikeouts and allow just two earned runs in his second start of the season.

Joshua Dykhoff (University of Minnesota-Crookston) kept his hot bat going with a double in the fifth inning, and would later score off a single from Nolan Geislinger (Iowa Western CC) to extend the lead to 4-0 in the fifth inning.

In a two run deficit, St. Cloud rallied in the ninth when the Rox needed it most. Tanner Recchio (University of St. Thomas) stepped up to the plate with two outs and sent the ball flying into left field where it stayed fair and brought home two runs to tie up the game 6-6. Moments later, Recchio took advantage of a wild pitch from Mankato to charge back home and give the Rox the lead 7-6.

With the game on the line, Brandon Jaenke stepped on the mound for the Rox and delivered in the biggest way. Jaenke struck out the side and in the midst of the ninth, he recorded his 100th career strikeout with the Rox. The monumental victory lifts the Rox into first place in the Great Plains West.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Brandon Jaenke.

